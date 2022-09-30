Andrade El Idolo starts #FreeIdolo hashtag

In a post on Twitter, Andrade el Idolo added fuel to the fire with the rumors that he wants to leave AEW. He posted a brief video of him at a beach, with the hashtag #FreeElIdolo. This is after he posted an hourglass emoji earlier this week.

There have been rumors that Andrade is unhappy in AEW and wants to leave, but this is as close to a confirmation as we’ve had. It was reported on Tuesday that Tony Khan has decreed that no one will be released from their contracts until the contracts are up.