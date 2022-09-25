9/24/22 Preliminary WWE Smackdown Viewership

Spoiler TV reports that Friday night’s episode of WWE Smackdown was up in viewers from last week’s preliminary and final numbers. The ratings were also up in the key 18-49 demo.

The show had 2.385 million viewers, with 2.338 million in hour one and 2.431 million in hour two. This is up from last week’s preliminary viewership of 2.086 million, as well as the final number of 2.212 million. If this tracks like last week, it could be even higher by Monday.

The rating was 0.55, which is up from last week’s 0.50. Hour one had an 0.5 while hour two had an 0.6.

Smackdown was the #1 rated show last night in both hours. However ABC had the most viewers of the night, with Shark Tank drawing 3.583 million.