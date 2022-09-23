WWE Smackdown Report – 9/23/22

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves as fans cheer the show on.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn. The group stops on the stage and the pyro goes off as they put their fingers in the air. The Bloodline now marches to the ring as Samantha Irvin does the introduction. They stop at ringside as The Tribal Chief takes everything in. We see footage of last Saturday’s press conference where Logan Paul vs. Reigns was announced for WWE Crown Jewel, specifically where Reigns shoved Paul after Heyman ran the YouTuber down on the mic.

The Bloodline enters the ring and hold their titles up as more pyro goes off. The music stops and everyone stands with Reigns as the boos and cheers get louder. Heyman hands Reigns the mic. Reigns calls on Salt Lake City to acknowledge him and they do. Heyman takes the mic and gets some local heat, then says there are many items on The Bloodline’s checklist tonight. Heyman first points to how Reigns is still champion after defeating Drew McIntyre at Clash at The Castle earlier this month. Heyman goes on about how it didn’t matter if McIntyre was on his home turf, because the only home turf is what Reigns is sitting on – The Island of Relevancy. Heyman says now that Drew has a new bridge to “Kross” let’s talk about Solo.

Heyman says he wishes he could brag that this was his own decision, but Solo’s debut wasn’t his idea, it wasn’t Reigns’ idea, and he looks at Sami when he says some people would like to take credit for what Solo did, but the truth is… Heyman says Solo was sent by the elders of the Samoan Dynasty because someone has to stop these conspiracies against Reigns and if you thought The Bloodline was unstoppable before, they are even stronger now and they have an enforcer to ensure Reigns’ title reign continues.

Heyman then addresses Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and how they are continuing their pursuit of mortality. Jey Uso hypes tonight’s title defense and guarantees they will leave as champions. Jimmy Uso goes to hype the match as well but Reigns looks down and The Usos stop talking. Fans respond with heat and cheers for Reigns. Reigns calls Solo’s name and Solo steps forward. Reigns says the elders may have sent Solo but he answers to Reigns now. Reigns tells Solo to acknowledge him. Solo looks Reigns up and down briefly, but then says he acknowledges his Tribal Chief. Reigns hugs Solo as The Bloodline’s music starts back up.

The Bloodline goes to leave the ring but Sami asks if they can cut the music for one moment. Sami apologizes as Jey starts to yell at him. Fans chant for Sami. Sami says he knows he’s not technically blood but the way they’ve taken him in as a family,he wanted to show them gratitude and also publicly acknowledge The Tribal Chief. Reigns motions for Sami to hand him the mic. Reigns laughs now and stares at Sami as a “Sami!” chant starts up. Reigns says he likes Sami but what is Sami talking for right now, why is he saying anything right now? Reigns gets it but why does Sami have their t-shirt on? Jey is seething behind Reigns now. Reigns asks Sami again why he has their shirt on, why is he tagging along with them, what does he want, what is this all about? Reigns wants Sami to take the shirt off. Jey yells at Sami to take it off while fans boo. Sami doesn’t know if Reigns is kidding or not and if this has to do with what happened with Logan last week, he’s sorry and he hopes Reigns doesn’t make any brash decisions.

Reigns brings up how Sami disrespected Heyman last week with Logan. Reigns isn’t going to tell Sami again – take the shirt off now. Jey is still yelling at Sami while Jimmy and Solo look on. Jey rips the shirt off Sami as the boos continue. Sami backs against the ropes and puts his hands up. Reigns says he needs Sami to listen for once – he doesn’t want to see Sami in that shirt ever again, he will never wear a Bloodline t-shirt again.

Reigns says Sami will never wear the shirt again because… he got Sami a new one. Reigns tosses Sami a t-shirt. Sami unfolds it and it says “Honorary Uce” on the front. Fans pop but Jey isn’t happy. Sami puts on the shirt as fans chant his name. Sami is thrilled now, doing his handshake with Jimmy. Reigns is also smiling but Jey isn’t. Reigns asks Sami if he wants to say anything. Sami says yes there is – I acknowledge you, Tribal Chief. Sami hugs Reigns and Reigns hesitates but then hugs Sami back. The Bloodline’s music starts back up as Jey shakes his head. Sami continues to thank Reigns as Cole declares The Bloodline is stronger than ever.

– We see The Brawling Brutes backstage watching. Cole hypes tonight’s main event for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. We go to commercial.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans

Back from the break and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is wrapping up her entrance for this non-title match. Lacey Evans stares her down from the ring.

The bell rings and they lock up. Evans takes Morgan to the corner but backs off and talks some trash. Liv smacks Evans and they go at it. Evans drops Liv and rocks her, then talks some more trash. They go at it and Evans levels Liv one more time, then kneels down and tells her she’s not extreme.

Evans continues the trash talking while beating Liv around the ring. Liv finally catches Evans and knocks her into the corner for a pop. Liv with a running high knee against the turnbuckles. Evans dodges a shot and nails a right hand, then sweeps Liv’s legs out. Evans poses on the apron to boos. Evans comes back in from the apron and takes Liv down, then grounds her with a headlock. Liv looks to counter but Evans keeps control.

Evans drops Liv from the apron again and taunts the crowd. Evans launches herself back in but Liv moves. Evans stuns Liv on the apron and runs her face-first into the ring post. Liv falls to the floor and Evans taunts her from the ring as we go back to a commercial.

Back from the break and Evans continues to dominate in the ring. Liv fights back but Evans sends her back to the mat. Evans grabs Liv by the face and talks more trash, then launches her across the ring. Evans wastes more time telling Liv about how she will never be extreme.

Liv gets fired up as fans cheer her on but Evans kicks her back down with a big boot. Liv kicks out at 2. Evans grounds Liv with a scissors and shows off while keeping her down. Fans boo. Liv fights back and sends Evans to ringside for a breather. Evans is frustrated but Liv is still down in the ring as the referee counts. Evans goes under the ring and pulls a broom stick out. She tosses that away and then grabs a kendo stick.

Evans brings the kendo stick in and taunts Liv with it. Liv ducks the kendo stick and nails a Codebreaker, then the Ob-Liv-ion against the ropes for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, Liv takes the title and stands tall as the music hits. Liv grabs the kendo stick and stares at Evans as the referee exits the ring. Liv drops the kendo stick and Graves says she doesn’t have what it takes to get extreme. Liv changes her mind, picks the stick back up, and unloads on Evans with it. Liv takes the fight to ringside and yells at Evans about how she can get extreme, then drives Evans into the LED board on the barrier. Fans cheer Liv on as she brings a table from under the ring. Liv places Evans on the table, then goes back to the top turnbuckle. Liv stands up as fans cheer her on. She then flies from the top, putting Evans through the table at ringside as fans go wild. Liv looks into the camera and sends a warning to Ronda Rousey ahead of Extreme Rules. Liv returns to the ring and she’s limping, but she poses for the crowd as we go to replays.

– Hit Row is backstage at some sort of party they have going on. They talk about tonight’s main event when The Street Profits enter to join in on a toast. The Street Profits thank Hit Row for inviting them. Shinsuke Nakamura appears next and he also joins in on a toast. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Sami Zayn using his new Honorary Uce status to order around a staffer over catering. Ricochet and Madcap Moss appear, and they say Sami has changed. He disagrees. They say Sami has always been obnoxious and unbearable, and he still is, but just on a whole new level. They say this is what happens when you put your head all the way up Roman Reigns’… Sami interrupts and says if they want to disrespect him that’s fine but it’s not just Sami they’re disrespecting now, it’s the entire Bloodline. Ricochet is about to insult Sami again but Solo Sikoa suddenly attacks from out of nowhere and destroys Moss and Ricochet, telling them to try and say something now. Sami pulls Solo away and says they understand not to mess with The Bloodline now. Sami says he was just about to do what Solo did. Sami and Solo walk off.

– Cole sends us to a video package looking at The Usos’ title reign to hype tonight’s title defense against The Brawling Brutes. The video is narrated by Paul Heyman.

– Back from the break and we get a Royal Rumble Classic video that shows WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels winning the 1995 Royal Rumble. Cole plugs tickets for the 2023 Rumble at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX going on sale next Friday.

The New Day vs. Maximum Male Models

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Maximum Male Models are already waiting – ma.çé and mån.sôör with Max Dupri and Maxxine Dupri.

The bell rings and Woods starts off with Mansoor. Mansoor doges a shot and shows off but Woods rocks him. Mace tags in as Woods rolls Mansoor up. Mace with a big superkick for 2.

Maxxine takes a camera from the ringside photographer and starts snapping photos as Mace and Mansoor double team Woods in their corner. They make another tag and double team Woods in the middle of the ring. They pose over Woods as fans boo. Mansoor tags back in and drops an elbow on Woods, then grounds him in the middle of the ring. Fans rally for The New Day now. Woods gets free and knocks Mace down on the apron, then dumps Mansoor to the floor for a pop. Mace tags in and knocks Kofi off the apron to prevent the tag. Mace scoops Woods and slams him, then drops a big elbow for a 2 count.

Mansoor tags back in and they pose over Woods as Maxxine snaps more photos. Kofi runs over and knocks Mace to the floor, which allows Woods to roll-up Mansoor out of nowhere with the Backwoods for the pin to win.

Winners: The New DayBraun Strowman vs. Otis

We go back to the ring and out comes Braun Strowman to a big pop. Out next comes Alpha Academy – Otis with Chad Gable. The announcers show us a Tale of The Tape for this bout.

The bell rings and the big men size each other up as fans pop. They lock up and Strowman nails a knee to the gut, then big right hands. Strowman tosses Otis across the ring for a pop. Strowman runs and nails a dropkick to send Otis out of the ring. Strowman stands tall for a big pop.

Otis regroups with Gable but Strowman runs around the ring to attack. Gable lays down in Braun’s way but Braun jumps over him. They have words and Otis takes advantage of the distraction to attack from behind, decking Strowman. Otis launches Strowman into the barrier, then into the ring post. Otis brings Strowman back into the ring, runs the ropes and then nails a big discus clothesline in the middle of the ring. Braun kicks out at 1. Otis knocks Braun into the corner and continues to beat him around while Gable barks orders from ringside.

Fans rally for Braun now. Braun catches Otis with a big Spinebuster out of nowhere for a pop. Otis goes back to the floor for another breather as Gable talks him up. Braun runs around the ring again as fans pop. Braun flattens Gable and knocks Otis onto the announce table, then poses for the crowd. Braun brings Otis back in the ring but Gable holds on to Braun’s leg to keep him from going back in. Braun grabs Gable and launches him into the timekeeper’s area. Braun returns to the ring and goes for a powerslam but his knee buckles and Otis attacks.

Otis with a World’s Strongest Slam for a 2 count. Fans boo as Otis goes to the second rope, stopping to pose. Otis nails the Vader Bomb but Braun still kicks out at 2. Otis goes up for the flying headbutt but he lands hard as Braun moves. Braun gets fired up now as the crowd cheers him on. Braun scoops Otis for a big powerslam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, Braun stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Braun clutches his lower back and plays to the crowd for more cheers.

– The Brawling Brutes are backstage with Kayla Braxton. They are hyped up for Fight Night and the main event. Sheamus talks about how The Bloodline has an uphill battle tonight because The Brawling Brutes were made to fight, just ask WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Sheamus talks about his rematch at the SmackDown season premiere on October 7 and promises to take the title from Gunther, but tonight is about Butch and Ridge Holland winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Sheamus goes on and says when they step into the ring, fans know they’re going to get banger after banger after banger after banger. Butch runs off as Sheamus continues with his bangers. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Drew McIntyre to the ring to a big pop. He has a leather strap around his fist.

Drew takes the mic and wants to hear Salt Lake City scream, and they do. Drew says as long as he’s been in WWE, there are a few things everyone knows about him – he doesn’t like playing games and if you have an issue with him, you can step in the ring and they will figure it out. He says it seems Karrion Kross never got that memo and instead of facing him like a man, he’d rather keep jumping Drew without any repercussions. Drew has bad news for Kross. Drew says he went to the top of the company and now Kross will have his first big match at Extreme Rules, against Drew.

Drew says this won’t be an ordinary match. He points to the strap wrapped around his fist and says this match is designed to make sure you can’t run away, and to inflict maximum pain. Drew confirms that they will face off in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules next month. Fans pop but the music interrupts and out comes Scarlett.

The screen goes black & white as Scarlett walks down the ramp and stops. Drew looks on. Kross tries to attack from behind in the ring but Drew quickly turns around and fights him off. They brawl but Drew takes control and sends Kross shoulder-first into the ring post. Drew ties the strap to Kross’ arm, then wraps it around his own fist. Kross comes back to an he’s shocked. Drew pulls Kross into a big boot. Drew then whips Kross around the ring with the strap. Kross goes to the floor but Drew still has him tied to the strap. Drew whips him again. Kross comes back in but Drew continues to whip him around the ring. Scarlett rushes in and throws herself onto her husband, blocking another shot from Drew. Fans boo as Drew stops in his tracks. Drew turns back around and approaches but Scarlett sprays a fireball in his face. Kross attacks and unloads on Drew but Drew gets the upperhand. Scarlett comes from behind with a low blow, bringing Drew to the mat as fans boo. Kross stands over Drew and unties the strap, throwing it down on him.

Kross and Scarlett exit the ring while Drew sells the low blow on the mat. Kross comes back over and applies the Kross Jacket submission, bringing Drew to the mat with it. Drew starts fading as Kross accepts the challenge and says he will see Drew at Extreme Rules. Kross says this is exactly what they wanted and Drew fell for it. Kross laughs and tells Drew to let it go, let it go… Drew starts fading. Kross breaks the hold and stands tall with Scarlett as fans boo. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened to Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. The replay shows how Scarlett sprayed the fireball at Drew’s face.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez

We go back to the ring and out comes Damage CTRL – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai with her partner IYO SKY and Bayley. Out next comes Raquel Rodriguez.

The bell rings and Raquel begins to unload on Kai. Raquel scoops Kai and launches her face-first into the turnbuckles. Raquel with kicks but she walks into a big boot. Raquel blocks the Scorpion Kick. SKY distracts from the apron but Raquel keeps control. Bayley distracts from the other apron. This allows Kai to hit a Scorpion Kick, then a running big boot in the corner.

Bayley with a cheap shot to Raquel from the floor. The music hits and out comes Shotzi to assist. Shotzi rushes down and nails a Thesz Press to Bayley, the she mounts her on the floor with strikes. SKY attacks but Shotzi fights her off. This allows Raquel to take advantage of the distraction by rolling Kai up for the pin to win.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

– After the match, Shotzi is attacked and sent into the barrier. Damage CTRL triple teams Raquel now. Shotzi rushes back into the ring and helps Raquel clean house. Damage CTRL regroups at ringside as Shotzi’s music starts back up and she stands with Raquel.

– We go backstage to Hit Row’s party. Angel and Humberto return after being told to leave earlier. They quickly superkick Ashante “Thee” Adonis, then they superkick “Top Dolla” AJ Francis. Los Lotharios rush out of the room. The Street Profits and Drew Gulak hold Hit Row back from chasing them. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype Sheamus vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther for the SmackDown season premiere on October 7, plus three matches for next week – Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios, Shotzi vs. Bayley, Madcap Moss and Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. The Usos

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first are The Brawling Brutes – Ridge Holland and Butch with Sheamus. Out next are Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso with Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. We get formal ring introductions from Irvin. The two teams get ready to fight as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Butch drops Jey in the corner, then unloads. Jey charges but Butch drops him. Butch goes to work on Jey’s fingers, bending them back and then stomping on his elbow. Holland tags in for the double team as they focus on Jey’s arm. Jimmy ends up kicking Holland in the back of the head from the apron, which allows Jey to rock him.

Jimmy tags in now and he unloads on Holland in the corner with big chops. Jey tags back in and keeps control after another assist. Holland counters and works on Jey’s arm. Butch tags in and comes off the top while Holland holds Jey. They deliver double 10 Beats of The Bodhrán to Jey now as Sheamus looks on. Butch then charges and nails Jey in the back of the head to knock him off the apron.

Sami and Solo check on Jey at ringside now. Jey returns to the ring and Holland works on the arm. Jey rocks him and knocks Butch off the top to prevent a double team. Jey blocks a powerslam and shoves Holland to the floor. Jimmy gets on the apron and The Usos block an attack by Butch from the apron, sending him to the floor with Holland. Sami yells at and taunts The Brawling Brutes at ringside. Jey gets upset at Sami, telling him to get tout of the way.

Jey launches Butch into the barrier and Sami continues to taunt the challengers. Jey brings Butch back in and tags Jimmy in for a big double team. Jimmy covers Butch for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. We go to commercial with The Usos in control.

Back from the break and Jimmy is going at it with Butch. Jimmy with a big enziguri for a2 count. Jey tags in and they send Butch back to the floor. Jey barks at Sami to come over but the referee catches him trying to attack Butch. Sheamus yells at the referee. Jey goes out and argues with Sami. Jey comes back in but he’s distracted with Sami, which allows Butch to drop him with a big right hand.

Sheamus rallies for Butch as he recovers. Holland tags in and unloads on Jimmy as he also tagged in. Holland rocks Jimmy but gets kicked. Holland catches Jimmy with a big tilt-a-whirl slam for a close 2 count. Sheamus and Butch rally the crowd again. Holland charges for the finish but Jimmy rocks him with a right hand. Jimmy with a Samoan Drop to Holland but he didn’t see Butch tag in. Butch levels Jimmy for a close 2 count. Butch and Jimmy trade strikes now. Butch dumps Jimmy to the floor but Jey tagged in. Butch with a moonsault from the apron to Jimmy on the floor. Butch runs back in and nails a big German suplex on Jey. Butch with a double stomp and roundhouse kick to Jey for a 2 count.

Jimmy tags in and Butch gets rocked, then superkicked by Jey. The Usos knock Holland off the apron with double superkicks. Butch keeps fighting them. He goes for a moonsault from the second rope but they superkick him out of the air with more double superkicks. Butch still kicks out of the pin attempt and no one can believe it. The Usos double team Butch again but he somewhat blocks the 1D, catching Jimmy with a DDT.

Butch snaps Jey’s fingers again. Holland tags in and goes for the Alabama Slam on Jey but Jimmy tags in and superkicks Holland down. Holland ducks a double superkick, then scoops both of the champions for a big slam as the crowd goes wild. Butch tags back in as Holland scoops Jimmy for the double team slam. Butch kicks Jimmy as Holland slams him with the double team. Butch covers Jimmy but Jey rushes in to break the pin up at the last second.

Sami grabs a steel chair from the crowd. He goes to slide it in the ring but Sheamus stops him by yanking the chair away. Sami backs away from Sheamus but now Solo is standing behind him. Solo and Sami stalk Sheamus but Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci suddenly attack out of nowhere, beating Sheamus down at ringside. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther then appears out of nowhere, flattening Sheamus at ringside with a big boot as fans boo.

Imperium backs away while yelling at The Brawling Brutes. Butch and Holland are out at ringside near Sheamus now but they’re distracted by Imperium, allowing Jimmy to superkick Butch, and Jey to superkick Holland at ringside. The Usos bring Butch back into the ring and Jey tags in for the 1D to get the pin to win and retain.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, the music hits as The Bloodline gathers in the ring. The Usos take their titles. Jimmy kneels down to regroup, while staring at Butch, who is recovering. We go to replays. The Bloodline’s Jimmy, Jey, Solo and Sami stand tall in the middle of the ring as SmackDown goes off the air.