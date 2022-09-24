Julia Hart: “Me and my hat are okay”

During last night’s edition of AEW Rampage Grand Slam, The House of Black’s Julia Hart took a nasty fall during the opening No DQ match featuring Sting and Darby Allin vs. The House of Black. After The Great Muta made a surprise appearance and used the Green Mist on Buddy Matthews, he collided with Hart in what appeared to be a planned table spot.

However, it looks like Julia Hart overshot most of the table and she fell back first on the ground, with her head bouncing off the concrete floor in an incredibly scary moment. Hart said she is doing OK after the fall on Twitter, which you can see below.

She wrote, “Me and my hat are okay.” Hart’s scary fall is still trending on Twitter as of this morning. You can see some clips of the fall during the Rampage match below.