Aliyah injury update

Aliyah has not wrestled since she and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on the September 12 RAW. Bayley mentioned on the September 16 SmackDown that Damage CTRL put Aliyah on the shelf, but no details on the injury were announced.

Now a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Aliyah’s undisclosed injury wasn’t considered serious. She is scheduled to return next week.

Aliyah has not publicly commented on the injury but on September 13 she responded to a supportive fan tweet and mentioned how she can’t wait to get back in the ring, indicating that she was injured in that RAW title match.