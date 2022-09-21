Mandy Rose: “I didn’t even know why I was going to NXT”

Mandy Rose made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE NXT Women’s Champion reflected on being sent from the main roster to NXT in July 2021.

“I didn’t even know why I was going to NXT. I’m a firm believer at the end of the day, I looked at it as an opportunity as a new way to kind of rebrand myself. I think we all need to change as we develop and grow. I think for me, it was just a huge opportunity to use this as something that could be really cool. I didn’t look at any of the negatives. I think that was a big part of it for me. I think a lot of people if they were to get the call to go back to NXT, they would ask a million questions. They’d be like, why, and it’s normal, obviously. But I just literally, I took that call, and I said, ‘Okay, sure.’ I didn’t really ask many questions.”

“Then I had this vision and obviously other things started coming about. I’m like, you know, what? I’m going to change up my character a little bit. I want to become a little edgier. It’s all about, you know, can you back it up in the ring? I always have that stigma on me, so I’m going to change it up a little bit. Then I had this vision and with the group of a bunch of people, we kind of made it come to life. So I think it was honestly the best move for me. I’m super grateful. I just think a positive mindset going into it was the best aspect for me, because it also showed. if I had a negative mindset, and if I came out there and looked like I don’t want to be here, it would just show and it wouldn’t work. So I just stayed really positive and I’m really happy that I did.”