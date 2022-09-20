Velveteen Dream’s charges dropped

The former Velveteen Dream has avoided charges of assault after the case was dropped against him. As previously reported, the WWE alumnus (real name Patrick Clark) was arrested twice last month: on August 20 for First Degree Battery and Trespassing on property after a warning and then on August 26th for possession of drug paraphernalia. PWInsider reports that the August 20th charges have been closed against Clark and that a scheduled September 28th hearing has been cancelled.

According to court records, prosecutors believed that they did not have enough evidence to go forward with a case against Clark and thus it was “not suitable for prosecution.”

The arrest on charges of assault triggered a violation of an existing probation stemming from a November 2021 arrested for possession of cocaine, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence and having no lamps/illuminating devices in his vehicle. Clark was determined to have violated his parole and served 25 days before being released on September 13th.