MJF says he got a raise from Tony Khan

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, MJF discussed his contractual status with AEW…

“I run the show. Tony [Khan] knows where his bread is buttered… Isn’t it interesting how, throughout the summer [the ratings] were kind of a struggle. And then MJF is back and BOOM… Minute for minute, I’m one of the biggest ratings [draws] in all of professional wrestling… If you want MJF on your show, you have to abide by MJF’s rules. I do what I want to do, when I want to do it, because [AEW] really wants to keep me around… A lot of people think I’m leaning towards one place or the other. All I’m leaning towards is money. That’s all I live and die by. I go where the money is at. Whoever is going to offer me the most amount of money, that’s where I’m going to do. It’s that simple.”

“I came back with no contract extension. I love Tony Khan, but I have him by the balls… I cannot confirm or deny there was a plane ticket [on Double or Nothing weekend]. I can confirm I’m back, I’m making a stupid amount of money now, and I didn’t have to sign a contract extension… When I went home, I told Tony to pay up, or daddy doesn’t show up. Fact. I took my fiance to Greece for two weeks. I went home, and I stayed home… I got a stupid bump in pay. And still, January 2024 [my contract expires]… When Jan. 1, 2024 rolls around, the devil goes to the highest bidder.”

(quotes courtesy of PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon)