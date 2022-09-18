News on Sheamus, Dakota Kai, Chris Jericho, and more

– While speaking on Inside the Ropes, Sheamus was how long he thinks he has left in his Pro Wrestling career. He said “As long as people get excited to see the Celtic Warrior go out there, I’ll just keep going as long as possible. I feel like I have got at least another 8 years in me.”

– According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio, Chris Jericho was the one who came up with Bryan Danielson getting his ankle hurt and worked over during their AEW World Championship Tournament match last Wednesday on Dynamite.

Meltzer stated that Jericho got the idea for the bout with Danielson from the 1987 match between Randy Savage and Bet Hart. That it seemed to resemble how Jon Moxley dealt with CM Punk’s previously injured foot at AEW All Out is merely a coincidence. It remains to be seen if they play up the ankle issue in the title match and tournament finals next week at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

Danielson faces Moxley in the finals of the AEW World Title tournament at Dynamite Grand Slam. The event will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The show will be broadcast live on TBS.

– Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky challenged Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on this week’s RAW and ended up winning them. Five days into her reign, Kai took to Twitter and revealed that it’s her longest title reign in WWE.