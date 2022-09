– If you were a fan of Andrade el Idolo’s spinning back elbow, you may not see it a lot during his AEW run. Andrade claimed on Twitter that was told to stop using the move. While an official reason wasn’t given, it was likely because Chris Jericho uses a spinning back elbow as his finish, the Judas Effect.

– Jeff Hardy’s pre-trial court date has been pushed back to 10/19 on DUI charges (3rd offense).