Kenny Omega line from talent meeting reportedly “irks” some people in AEW

We reported back on August 24 how there was a mandatory backstage talent meeting at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, before AEW Dynamite was held that night, before the drama of All Out Weekend went down. This is the same meeting where it was revealed that AEW Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh sent a message to WWE officials to warn them about contract tampering. AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, and AEW President Tony Khan spoke at the meeting, and it was noted that Omega and The Bucks made it clear that their doors are always open, and that they can be reached with concerns.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Omega’s speech was described as a pep talk and tough love. However, some people were reportedly irked by a line that Omega said – how he would not have hired 8 out of 10 of the people on the roster.

It was noted that Omega absolutely said the line, but there are different versions going around. One version is how it was very clear when Omega said the line that he was being comedic, and that he was looking at IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, and just messing with Ospreay. Ospreay was there that night for United Empire’s Trios Tournament win over current AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. The other version is that some people took the line as Omega being serious, and there are people who are upset about it. However, multiple sources report that the line was “totally misinterpreted” and taken out of context, but others did not like it.

Omega also said the overall energy and locker room at the start of AEW was more positive, perhaps in trying to recreate that time and place with the current roster.

Omega, The Bucks, CM Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel are currently suspended for their roles in the backstage fight at AEW All Out, and it’s believed formal punishment will be handed down once the third-party investigation has been completed. Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels, and Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck are no longer suspended as they were trying to break the fight up.