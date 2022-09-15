Logan Paul confirmed for WWE Smackdown
It was reported earlier that Triple H invited Logan Paul to this week’s WWE SmackDown after Paul had words with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on Twitter, which came after Paul said he wanted to wrestle Reigns.
WWE just announced the following to confirm Paul for tomorrow’s SmackDown in Anaheim:
Logan Paul brings his Media Megastar energy to SmackDown!
Logan Paul will cap off his hectic week by traveling to SmackDown this Friday night.
The Media Megastar has impressed early in his WWE tenure, turning heads with his matches at WrestleMania and SummerSlam. One can only imagine what Paul has in mind with his next performance for the WWE Universe.
What kind of chaotic energy will Paul bring to SmackDown? Find out this Friday on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!