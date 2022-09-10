DDP: “I was blown away Tony Khan didn’t pick [Dakota Kai] up right away”

On the latest edition of the DDP Snakepit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Diamond Dallas Page spoke about the WWE return of Dakota Kai, and how he was shocked that Kai was not picked up by AEW.

The Master of the Diamond Cutter explains that Kai has all the tools: looks, skill, and she works very hard. This is where Page wondered why AEW President Tony Khan didn’t jump on the opportunity.

“I was blown away Tony Khan didn’t pick [Dakota Kai] up right away. She’s beautiful, she can work her ass off, she’s been in the business for a long time now, you know, and I thought they were going to bring her up long before that.”

Kai returned at SummerSlam alongside Iyo Sky and Bayley. The trio has now formed the Damage CTRL faction.