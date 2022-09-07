Video: Tony Khan announces that the AEW world title has been vacated
During the September 7th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, President Tony Khan announced that the AEW world title and trios titles have been vacated. A new world champion will be crowned in a “tournament of champions” which concludes at AEW Dynamite on September 21st from Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Here is the tournament schedule…
Dynamite tonight: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson
Rampage this Friday: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara
Semi-Finals on next week’s Dynamite…
* Chris Jericho vs. Danielson/Page winner
* Jon Moxley vs. Guevara/Allin winner
An MJF video package from All Out was also shown with no clips of CM Punk. Punk was also removed from the Dynamite opening video package.
#AEW President & CEO @TonyKhan is here to address both the #AEW World Championship & #AEW World Trios Championship. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/jZbNwOQgZL
