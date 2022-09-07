Video: Tony Khan announces that the AEW world title has been vacated

Sep 7, 2022 - by James Walsh

During the September 7th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, President Tony Khan announced that the AEW world title and trios titles have been vacated. A new world champion will be crowned in a “tournament of champions” which concludes at AEW Dynamite on September 21st from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here is the tournament schedule…

Dynamite tonight: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson

Rampage this Friday: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

Semi-Finals on next week’s Dynamite…

* Chris Jericho vs. Danielson/Page winner

* Jon Moxley vs. Guevara/Allin winner

An MJF video package from All Out was also shown with no clips of CM Punk. Punk was also removed from the Dynamite opening video package.

