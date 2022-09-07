Video: Tony Khan announces that the AEW world title has been vacated

During the September 7th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, President Tony Khan announced that the AEW world title and trios titles have been vacated. A new world champion will be crowned in a “tournament of champions” which concludes at AEW Dynamite on September 21st from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here is the tournament schedule…

Dynamite tonight: Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson

Rampage this Friday: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

Semi-Finals on next week’s Dynamite…

* Chris Jericho vs. Danielson/Page winner

* Jon Moxley vs. Guevara/Allin winner

An MJF video package from All Out was also shown with no clips of CM Punk. Punk was also removed from the Dynamite opening video package.