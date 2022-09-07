Pat McAfee temporarily leaving Smackdown during college football season

Smackdown commentator Pat McAfee became a little more busier than usual after he signed a deal to be a full-time member of ESPN’s College GameDay. With his new commitments, McAfee will be temporarily leaving his position on Smackdown.

“Pat McAfee approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career,” tweeted WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque. “Pat will remain a member of the WWE Universe and we look forward to his return.”

College GameDay airs until early January 2023.

The news was originally reported by the New York Post and McAfee is set to elaborate on that deal during his Pat McAfee Show today on YouTube.

The former NFL star will be doing some commentary for select college football games on ESPN2 as well and is in talks with Amazon to be part of the Thursday Night Football coverage.

He recently signed a long-term deal with WWE as well.