Notes on Tenille Dashwood, Eve Torres, Nina Samuels, and Yuki Ueno

Aug 21, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– The just released Nina Samuels announced upcoming bookings:

– PWInsider reports that Tenille Dashwood has exited IMPACT Wrestling.

– New Champion at DDT (Japan) Peter Pan 2022

Yuki Ueno defeated Masahiro Takanashi to become the NEW DDT Universal Champion!

– Happy Birthday To Eve Torres WWE Women’s Super Star And Divas Champion

– Speaking of birthdays….

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Vanity

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal