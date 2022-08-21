Notes on Tenille Dashwood, Eve Torres, Nina Samuels, and Yuki Ueno
– The just released Nina Samuels announced upcoming bookings:
How many Main Events can one show have?
HUGE Trios Match Added To #ThursdayNightRiot on Thursday Sept 1 @229london & live on YouTube@jetta_wrestle (EVE Champion) & @CharlieMorganUK (12) & @MMckenzieWWE vs Emersyn Jayne (2), @lizzyevo97 (7) & @NinaSamuels123 !
— EVE Wrestling – #ThursdayNightRiot – 1 Sept London (@ProWrestlingEVE) August 21, 2022
Our first of 2 replacements for Kalisto. We are delighted to announce that on Saturday September 3rd we will be joined by @ninasamuels123 as seen on NXT UK on BT Sports
Tickets for this event are selling fast so make sure you book in advance
— WrestleFest UK (@UKwrestlefest) August 21, 2022
– PWInsider reports that Tenille Dashwood has exited IMPACT Wrestling.
– New Champion at DDT (Japan) Peter Pan 2022
Yuki Ueno defeated Masahiro Takanashi to become the NEW DDT Universal Champion!
— Matt (@mattsdl) August 20, 2022
– Happy Birthday To Eve Torres WWE Women’s Super Star And Divas Champion
– Speaking of birthdays….
Happy birthday, @BrooksJensenWWE! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/N0HbZfvemD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 21, 2022
