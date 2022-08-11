Name changed in AEW, Jericho tweets after bloody match
– Tay Conti has officially changed her name to Tay Melo in AEW
Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara vs. Skye Blue and Dante Martin for the AAA mixed tag titles.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oau0KYEaMM
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 11, 2022
Conti being her ex-husband’s last name
– Chris Jericho posts photo of the cut on his head from his match with Jon Moxley.
I went to war last night and I almost won. Kudos to @jonmoxley ….he was the better man, by a hair, tonight. But that match and that loss only stoked the fires of my passions even Hotter! 🔥🔥🔥 I AM A PRO WRESTLER…and A PRETTY FUCKING GREAT ONE. So much more to come…. #LeChampion #Lionheart #IJustSaidUpYoursBabay @allelitewrestling
@IAmJericho continues to pump out amazing work like he always has. Chris jericho is professional wrestling thank you for keeping love alive. And continuing to inspire. pic.twitter.com/JVbAXXEP0p
— Robert Cook (@Robertcook88) August 11, 2022
Moxley dives into Jericho and lays right hands into the head of Jericho! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/tRbimAh7tF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022