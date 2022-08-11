Name changed in AEW, Jericho tweets after bloody match

– Tay Conti has officially changed her name to Tay Melo in AEW

Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara vs. Skye Blue and Dante Martin for the AAA mixed tag titles.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oau0KYEaMM — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) August 11, 2022

Conti being her ex-husband’s last name

– Chris Jericho posts photo of the cut on his head from his match with Jon Moxley.

I went to war last night and I almost won. Kudos to @jonmoxley ….he was the better man, by a hair, tonight. But that match and that loss only stoked the fires of my passions even Hotter! 🔥🔥🔥 I AM A PRO WRESTLER…and A PRETTY FUCKING GREAT ONE. So much more to come…. #LeChampion #Lionheart #IJustSaidUpYoursBabay @allelitewrestling

@IAmJericho continues to pump out amazing work like he always has. Chris jericho is professional wrestling thank you for keeping love alive. And continuing to inspire. pic.twitter.com/JVbAXXEP0p — Robert Cook (@Robertcook88) August 11, 2022