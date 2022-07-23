Braun Strowman involved in serious auto accident
Former WWE star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) noted via an Instagram story that he was involved in a car accident when his truck and boat were rear-ended. Scherr thanked fans for sending him well-wishes and he also wrote the following on Twitter…
Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us. #Blessed”
— Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) July 21, 2022