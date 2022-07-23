Braun Strowman involved in serious auto accident

Jul 23, 2022 - by James Walsh

Former WWE star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) noted via an Instagram story that he was involved in a car accident when his truck and boat were rear-ended. Scherr thanked fans for sending him well-wishes and he also wrote the following on Twitter…

Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us. #Blessed”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mandy León

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal