Michael Cole on working with Pat McAfee

Michael Cole says the highlight of his weeks are working WWE SmackDown on FOX with Pat McAfee.

We noted earlier today how WWE announced that McAfee has signed a new multi-year contract extension with the company. In an update, Cole took to Twitter this afternoon and said McAfee has helped revitalize Cole’s love for pro wrestling.

“After 25 years in ‘the booth,’ working with @PatMcAfeeShow is the highlight of each week. His excitement is contagious (even if he almost kicks me when standing on our table) and has helped revitalize my love for our business! @WWE, our fans, and I are lucky to have him!,” Cole said.

McAfee responded and called Cole The GOAT.

“Man.. I appreciate you [goat emoji] Let’s KEEP IT GOIN,” McAfee wrote.

McAfee has called WWE’s blue brand show with Cole since April 16, 2021.

McAfee is currently feuding with Happy Baron Corbin, and they are set to do battle at WWE SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville.

