Adam Cole says he’s an emotional guy, viewership numbers for Impact Wrestling

– During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, Adam Cole talked about his final WWE NXT match against Kyle O’Reilly from the NXT Takeover 36 PPV in August of 2021…

“I’m an emotional guy, and I don’t think I’ve ever said this, but I cried like a baby after that match. I’m sitting there, I’m watching this video package before the match, and its pictures of me and Kyle from 2009, and all this Ring of Honor stuff, and us wrestling each other in New Japan, and I know this is my last night at NXT … I was crying before I went out there.”

“Getting to do that with him, there’s no one I would’ve rather wrestled or been in there with than Kyle. Just because I got to close my Ring of Honor chapter with him in a lot of ways, I got to close my PWG chapter and then my ‘NXT’ chapter with Kyle. So it was a very special night and a very emotional night for me.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)

– Viewership for this week’s Impact Wrestling…