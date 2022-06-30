Impact Wrestling 06/30/2022

Chris Bey vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel in a #1 Contenders Match for an X-Division Title Shot At “Against All Odds”

Trey Miguel wins a very fun and fast paced match. He is really showing why he is arguably their most exciting talent.The match at Against All Odds for the X-Division Championship should be amazing

Gisele Shaw vs. Rosemary (w/ Taya Valkyrie)

Gisele Shaw wins after Rosemary gets distracted from ringside by The Influence.

Backstage Mickie James says that she has beaten Deonna on multiple occassions and both Green and Purrazzo interrupt her and Mickie attacks both women until Yim makes the save and runs them both off.

We then see Father james Mitchell backstage with Rosemary and Valkarye and she asks him where Havok is and he tells her he thinks he has seen her around and she tells him to deliever a message to her, she says’ all hands on deck’ and he says he will deliever it and he dissappears.

Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans (w/ Tasha Steelz)

Match starts off with Grace showing her strength. Grace takes on both women on the outside.Grace wins with a muscle buster after a pretty good back and forth match.

Promo for Joe Doering vs Josh Alexander

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. PCO and Vincent for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Vincent and Anderson start the match. Vincent tags in PCO after a few quick exchanges with Anderson. Anderson trieds to get some momentum going and he’s distracted by Vincent. PCO tags Vincent back in and he takes control of the match over Anderson. Mutiple tag ins from the challengers who are currently firmly in control. Pco with a crazy dive to the apron onto Anderson and he rolls him back in for a quick near fall of only two.

Anderson is trying to get back into it. Anderson gets loose and he gets the tag in to Gallows.PCO interruptts a ‘Magic Killer’. Good Brotehrs retain but Honor No More attacks them. Chris Harris comes out.Heath comes out to back up Harris.Heath hands harris a pipe and they fight off Honor No More and Heath hits ‘ The Wake Up Call’. ‘Last Call’ Superkick by James Storm. America’s Most Wanted standing tall. Harris says he’s number five and Storm says no. Harris says Storm says he’s in the best condition of his life and he can do it and Storm says ok. Storm says ” Sorry About Your Damn Luck’.

America’s Most Wanted is back. I never thought I would type that sentence. As someone who grew up loving that era of TNA this is going to be special.

Ace Austin (w/ Chris Bey) vs. Alex Zayne

Austin wins in a very fast paced match. Austin wins with ‘ The Fold’ after Chris Bey distracts Zayne. I would recomend checking this one out. Alex Zayne is going to be something special and you can already see it with the way he carries himself, the same could be said for the rest of these men. The future of Impact Wrestling is bright.

Chris Sabin vs. Frankie “Kaz” Kazarian

Sabin wins witha ‘Cradle Shock’ after a fantastic main event match. Both men were very clearly spent and it truly highlights the 2o years of TNA/Impact Wrestling that they are celebrating. Several high spots by both men and a great series of spots and near falls at the end.Both men showed respect after the match. Great show.