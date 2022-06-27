John Cena notes

Jun 27, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena took to Twitter today and commented on tonight’s 20th Anniversary celebration on RAW. Cena also tweeted a clip of his various looks from over the years.

“What a long, strange trip it’s been… Truckin’ down to #WWERaw LIVE from Laredo, TX. Celebrate with me, @WWE, and the #WWE Universe! We’re going to have some good Old Fashioned fun [tumbler glass emoji] TONIGHT!,” he wrote with the video.

WWE also tweeted a new video of Cena signing a big stack of photos while backstage at RAW.

On a related note, Cena received special Twitter video messages from Interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, Randy Orton, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, and WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque this afternoon. You can also see those videos below:

