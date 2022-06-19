Thunder Rosa returning to Japan in July

Sasha Banks is set to return to Japan for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling next month.

It was announced that Thunder Rosa would be making her return Tokyo Joshi Pro next month to face Miyu Yamashita. This will take place at the Summer Sun Princess 2022 event on July 9 at the Ota City Ward Gymnasium in Tokyo.

Rosa hasn’t been in Tokyo Joshi Pro since January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the pandemic, she had to vacate the International Princess Championship that she held in October of 2020.

Rosa is the current AEW Women’s World Champion, defeating Britt Baker at St. Patrick’s Day Slam back in March. She most recently defended the title at Double or Nothing last month where she defeated Serena Deeb. She will next defend the championship against Toni Storm at Forbidden Door on June 26.

Willow Nightingale has also been announced for Summer Sun Princess 2022. She will take on Miu Watanabe.