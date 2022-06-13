Jeff Hardy arrested for DUI in Florida

AEW star Jeff Hardy was arrested shortly after midnight last night in Volusia County, Florida.

Volusia County jail records show that Hardy was booked into the jail at 12:45am, on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years.

Hardy received a surety cash bond of $3,500 – $500 for the license charges, and $2500 for the DUI. He is currently still incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Hardy is scheduled to appear in front of a judge for his first hearing tomorrow, June 14 at 1:30pm.

The license charges are second degree misdemeanors, while the DUI is a third degree felony.

It’s interesting to note that the arrest date on the court website is listed as 9:55am today, while the jail website has the booking time as 12:45. However, our local source noted that the offense happened “last night” or Sunday night.

Hardy is scheduled to compete in the Triple Threat Ladder Match with brother Matt Hardy, The Young Bucks and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express at Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite near St. Louis.

Below is Hardy’s mugshot from this arrest: