Over night viewership for WWE Smackdown, Hell in a Cell 2022 DVD artwork revealed, JR note

Prelim rating for last night's Smackdown on Fox was 1,803,000. I project around 1,900,000 for the final based on an estimated +5.5% adjustment. Final will be reported Monday. Prelim source: https://t.co/agjxq2fvrh pic.twitter.com/i5z3Pj9u1w — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 11, 2022

AEW crowned the Owen Hart Cup winners, Adam Cole for the men and Britt Baker for the women, at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross explained on Grilling JR how his backstage interaction with Martha Hart went, which was emotional:

“I had a chance in the little green room environment in there, to sit and chat with Martha,” Ross stated. “I did exactly what I told myself I was not going to do and that was cry. I couldn’t help it and so it was very emotional. She was a gracious and glorious host, shall we say, of this event.”

On July 26th, you can pick up your copy of the new WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 DVD at Walmart, Target, Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and beyond.