MJF lights up Kia Forum with worked-shoot promo for the ages

MJF lit up the Kia Forum last night on Dynamite with a fantastic promo that blurred the lines of reality and work.

While the fans booed MJF for the majority of the promo, the talented 26-year-old managed to turn the crowd around by the time he was cut off and was getting cheered.

MJF talked about he was the hardest-working guy in the company but he’s not your typical AEW wrestler as he doesn’t do crazy sh-t, doesn’t care about New Japan, and doesn’t care about star ratings.

He said that he’s taken for granted despite being the second-biggest minute-by-minute draw in the whole promotion.

The New Jersey native then ripped on the fans, calling them uneducated marks and for not having his back this past weekend. He said he’s the safest wrestler and doesn’t drop people on their heads, and all the marks in the stands fail to see that.

MJF then turned his sights on the big boss Tony Khan. MJF said that Khan likes to pay all the ex-WWE stars more and wondered if he would respect him more if he was an ex-WWE wrestler himself. He told Khan to fire him because he doesn’t want to wait to 2024 and doesn’t want to be there, calling Khan a “f*cking mark” who the only place he deserves to be is with the fans behind the security rail.

The mic then went off and the screen went to black before going to commercials.