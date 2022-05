Impact on AXS TV drew 125,000 viewers this week, up 6,000 viewers from last week’s show. In the 18-49 demo, the show did 0.03, down 0.01 from the previous show and it ranked #130 in the top 150 cable chart for the day.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

