Aron Stevens/Damien Sandow announces his final wrestling match

Aron Stevens, best known for his time in WWE as Damien Sandow and also known for his time in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and the independent circuit under the ring name Aron Rex has announced his final pro wrestling match. On Instagram he posted a match graphic revealing Trevor Murdoch has accepted his challenge for the upcoming Alwayz Ready PPV. The match is being promoted as Stevens ‘Swan Song!’. Check out what Stevens had to say about the match below:

“This match against Trevor Murdoch at #ALWAYZREADY, My Swan song as it were, not only marks the finale of an unparalleled wrestling career but the dawn of a new age. When I first left wrestling, the business experienced one of the biggest lulls in its history. Since returning, my presence has not only proven a blessing to fans everywhere but the entire industry has been better off because I was a part of it. After June 11th I will keep the wrestling fans, all staff, the competitors, and the entire industry in my thoughts and prayers going forward as they all proceed without me. Thank you “