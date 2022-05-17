Jonathan Gresham, JONAH, Buddy Matthews, and more announced for upcoming PWG show

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the card for its next show.

PWG NINETEEN will be held on July 3. Daniel Garcia, Jonathan Gresham, Kings of the Black Throne, JONAH, and other stars are set for the show.

The card is as follows:

Aramis vs. Shane Haste

JONAH vs. Kevin Blackwood

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Masha Slamovich

Jonathan Gresham vs. Davey Richards

Speedball” Mike Bailey faces Buddy Matthews

PWG World Tag Team Championship: Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)

PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Tickets go on sale June 6th.