Jonathan Gresham, JONAH, Buddy Matthews, and more announced for upcoming PWG show
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the card for its next show.
PWG NINETEEN will be held on July 3. Daniel Garcia, Jonathan Gresham, Kings of the Black Throne, JONAH, and other stars are set for the show.
The card is as follows:
Aramis vs. Shane Haste
JONAH vs. Kevin Blackwood
Yuka Sakazaki vs. Masha Slamovich
Jonathan Gresham vs. Davey Richards
Speedball” Mike Bailey faces Buddy Matthews
PWG World Tag Team Championship: Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black & Brody King) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)
PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Tickets go on sale June 6th.