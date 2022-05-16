News on Persia Pirotta, Kayla Rossi, Sammy Guevera, and Tay Conti

– Former NXT talent Persia Pirotta has a new booking…

🚨 FIRST TIME EVER VIRTUAL SIGNING🚨 STEPH DE LANDER FKA PERSIA PIROTTA Streaming live on the Southern Wrestling Auctions Facebook Group. June 12 at 2 Central/3 Eastern Message us here or email at blabelpro@gmail.com for details or to place an order! pic.twitter.com/qcbY3fZmyJ — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) May 16, 2022

– Sammy Guevara addresses the negative crowd reactions towards him and Tay Conti

During an appearance on Barstool’s Rasslin’ podcast, AEW star Sammy Guevara addressed the negative crowd reactions that him and Tay Conti have been receiving in recent months…

“What changed? The people changed. We’re still the same people. She’s still the beautiful Tay Conti. I’m still the Spanish God doing all these crazy things in the ring. I’m still the same person. She’s still the same person. But I don’t think people hate us. People expose themselves for being fake. The real people are still here. Our core audience, the people who have always supported us, still supports us.”

Tay also commented…

“I mean, we’ve done nothing wrong for people to hate us. Why would they hate us?”

(quotes source: WrestlingNews.co)

– Kayla Rossi makes an announcement..