Cena switches to Endeavor’s WME talent agency

You maybe can’t see John Cena, but WME, one of the leading entertainment and media agencies in the world, sure can. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that John Cena has signed with the mega agency just as his agent announced his departure from ICM.

The 16-time world champion has been repped by Dan Baime of ICM for the last two decades but Baime exited ICM to launch his own gig and while CAA tried to get Cena on their massive roster, Cena chose WME, a joint venture between William Morris Agency and Endeavor.

Cena is as busy as ever and has put wrestling on the side as he continues to grow in Hollywood. He has quite a few films coming up and is also busy with his own series The Peacemaker for HBO.

WME is owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, a publicly-traded company on the NYSE. The company also owns the UFC.