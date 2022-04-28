Bray Wyatt proposes to Joseann “JoJo” Offerman

Former WWE ring announcer Joseann “JoJo” Offerman posted on Instagram today that her boyfriend, Windham Rotunda, proposed to her. Windham is former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

“A million times YES! I love you Windham and I can’t wait to marry you,” she said, adding that even though it feels like they’ve already married! “Here’s to forever (love)” she added, posting two photos posing with the new bling on her finger.

The two have been in a relationship for a few years and have two kids together, Knash, born in May 2019, and Hyrie, born in May 2020.

This will be the second marriage for Rotunda who already has two children from his first marriage with Samantha. His ex-wife filed for divorce in 2017 after she found out that he was having an affair. It will be the first marriage for the 28-year-old Joseann.