Mick Foley considering Twitter exit following Elon Musk purchase

Mick Foley is uncertain about the future of Twitter after Elon Musk purchased it and is considering exiting the platform. As you may have heard, Twitter accepted Musk’s $44 billion offer to buy the social media platform, a move that has brought unsurprisingly polarized reactions. Musk has called for a series of changes to the platform including relaxing content moderation in the name of free speech, which have led to concerns that hate speech will become more prominent.

Foley posted to his account on Monday:

“I’ll be giving some serious thought to leaving @Twitter for good in the near future.

I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading.