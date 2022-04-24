MJF not interested in ‘Dream Matches’ for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

According to MJF, he’s not interested in taking part in any “dream matches” for the recently announced AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. He tweeted yesterday, “Stop booking me and tagging me in ‘dream matches’ for the forbidden door show. Not doing it.” Later on, when a fan suggested MJF wrestle NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi, MJF replied, “Who?”

Later on, reporter Dave Meltzer suggested The Salt of the Earth wrestler face Wahoo McDaniel in a Strap Match via time travel. Meltzer wrote, “You up for time travel and a strap match with Wahoo McDaniel?” MJF then responded, “He couldn’t lace my boots.” You can view that exchange below.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is scheduled for Sunday, June 26. The event will be held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on PPV. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, May 6.