Sammy Guevara wins TNT title at AEW Battle of the Belts II

Sammy Guevara is the new TNT champion after defeating Scorpio Sky for the title at AEW Battle of the Belts II. Sammy acted heelish in the match near the end, as he got help from Tay Conti and eventually hit a low blow on Sky followed by the GTH for the win. At one point, Paige VanZant came out and brawled with Conti.

This is the third TNT title reign for Guevara. He originally lost the belt to Sky on March 9, 2022. This end’s Sky’s reign at 37 days. You can follow along with our live coverage of Battle of the Belts here.