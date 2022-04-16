LA Knight transitions to managerial role during Smackdown dark match

Apr 16, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

One NXT guy who’s probably be going to be called up to the main roster soon is LA Knight…but judging from the dark match at Smackdown last night, he won’t be putting on his wrestling boots.

The former Impact champion was brought to the show as a manager of the newly-repackaged Mace from Retribution. Knight, decked in a full suit, said prior to the match that he was there to launch the Knight Model Management and Mace was his first client.

WWE typically uses dark matches to float new ideas and see how fans react live. Knight was last seen at NXT Stand & Deliver, losing a match to Gunther.

The 39-year-old signed with WWE in 2021 after a successful run with Impact Wrestling.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. art123guy says:
    April 16, 2022 at 3:57 pm

    WWE Creative: Hey Vince. How about we take a guy who can talk AND wrestle and make him a manager for other NXT guys we’ve buried so deep, people forgot they are still with the company?

    Vince: BRILLIANT!

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Skylar

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal