Jay White wants to wrestle Randy Orton

Speaking to The Sessions with Renee Paquette, NJPW wrestler “Switchblade” Jay White discussed wanting to wrestle Randy Orton and how he first got into wrestling as a kid. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

White on when he first got into wrestling: “I started watching in 2004, when I was 11 or 12. I watched it for a few years and grew out of it mid-teenage years. 18 finished school, joined the army really quick as an officer, wasn’t for me, left that. Ended up working for a friend’s dad on a construction site and the radio channel said ‘we’re doing a competition, a call-up, you’ll go in a draw to win everything paid for and go to WrestleMania.’ This is early 2011 and I was like oh s–t, okay. That would be pretty cool, I used to watch it years ago so why not. I called and had to do some competition against somebody else, I won that. They put me in the draw. So I won that. A couple weeks later, sat next to the radio, had my phone out, my phone goes off. Jump up, yelling what the hell. So I won flights, tickets, hotel, and everything paid for me and a friend to go from New Zealand to Atlanta [for WrestleMania]. Hall of Fame ceremony, WrestleMania. Now at that point, the only wrestling I knew was WWE. We went to WrestleMania and that re-inspired me. I just clicked in and I was like I’m going to do it.”

On wanting to wrestle Randy Orton: “I really don’t sit here and think about if I want to wrestle someone. It takes up enough of my time so when I’m not wrestling, I don’t want to think about it. What’s fun for me is my time here so I’m not trying to go out and spend time away from it. I sometimes think I should have a better answer for that just to at least humor people so I think the easiest one to go with is Randy Orton. When I first started watching in 2004, he was the first guy I got behind. He left Evolution and the first pay-per-view I had watched was Survivor Series 2004 and it ended up between him and Triple H. Randy was the first guy I got behind so I’m just going to say him. If that doesn’t happen, there’s no lost sleep here. Rather than me saying I don’t care.”