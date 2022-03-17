Thunder Rosa to vacate the Warrior Women’s World title

Thunder Rosa will officially vacate the Warrior Women’s World title on April 23 in South Bend, Indiana.

Rosa appeared in a very emotional Twitter video to officially declare her intention to vacate the title.

“It’s been an honor to serve you as the Women’s Champion here at Warrior Wrestling. From the bottom of my heart, its really hard to tell you that unfortunately due to some really huge commitments that are coming in my career, I will no longer be able to serve you as your champion,” she revealed. “I want to thank absolutely everyone from top to bottom in this organization for giving me the opportunity to represent women’s wrestling and the entire company. It’s been an honor as a wrestler to represent this championship and this company with honor and pride. So for the next person who will become the next women’s champion, I wish you the best and I hope you represent the company just as well or even better than I did. Thank you very much, everyone. I love you very much.”