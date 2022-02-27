Shane McMahon shares pics from MSG, tags Hogan

Feb 27, 2022 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

Shane McMahon ended up in Madison Square Garden on Sunday, and he decided to give Hulk Hogan a quick shout-out. McMahon posted to his Twitter account to share some pics of himself with the WrestleMania display and made a (assumedly tongue in cheek) call-out to the WWE Hall of Famer.

McMahon posted:

