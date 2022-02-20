Former X Division Champion Set for Next Set of AEW Dark Tapings

Fightful Select has an update on the next planned TV taping for AEW Dark, which is slated to start filming again next month. Per the report, former Impact Wrestling X-Division champion Rohit Raju informed Fightful during an interview that he will be working at an upcoming set of AEW Dark TV tapings.

Additionally, the next set of Dark Television tapings will be held again at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The venue has already hosted multiple sessions of AEW Dark tapings.

As previously reported, Raju announced last month that he became a free agent.