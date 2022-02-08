Ronda Rousey talks taking WWE fans’ reaction personally

A few days ago, Dave Meltzer of the Observer noted that WWE officials had to pull Ronda Rousey aside and had a talk with her over the delivery of her promo from last week’s Monday Night Raw, her first one since her return.

Rousey, who apparently took note of the criticism and had a better delivery on Friday Night Smackdown, discussed being somewhat disconnected from WWE fans after they turned on her during her first run with the company.

During a live stream on Facebook when she was playing a video game, Rousey said it was hard for her not take it personally from the fans.

“I don’t go out there as I mean, I do go out there as a character. But I am also actually Ronda Rousey and I don’t play Ronda Rousey on television so sometimes I take it personally from the fans,” Ronda said when answering a question from a fan.

Rousey came with a lot of fanfare three years ago and was highly praised for her debut match with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania. But fans did not take long to turn on the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion and Rousey was mainly seen as a heel during the rest of her first stint even though she was supposed to be the opposite.