Notes on Victoria and Jay Lethal

– Jay Lethal has been announced for TERMINUS II….

– Victoria, aka Lisa Marie Varon, recently recalled her participation in last year’s Royal Rumble. Victoria discussed the surprise 2021 women’s Rumble appearance on Café de Rene, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On returning for the 2021 Royal Rumble: “When I went back to the Rumble last year, I didn’t think that these girls would know who I was. I went up and said, ‘hi, my name is Lisa,’ and they’re, ‘I know who you are, you’re Victoria’. I’m Like, ‘ah, you know who I am?’

“Because we’re all in a bubble that, still, they forget that we’re still normal people that still have to pay out bills. We’re doing our laundry, we have to freaking pay for our car insurance. We have our life still outside. I wish we had publicists and managers to help us out with this stuff. Most of us do it ourselves. We forget what we’ve done and it’s so humbling to have people still, ‘do you remember this? Do you remember that? Oh my God, that was my favorite moment’. And you’re still — it’s shocking to me.”

On not being properly conditioned for the match: “I talk to ODB, you know, Jessica, every day, and Melina every day. And we just complain about — I just walked to the post office and I was out of breath. And I go, ‘that’s how I am when I walk to my parking structure’. I’m like, that’s all I want, I want to be healthy where I’m not out of breath.

“Dude, at that Royal Rumble, I came back, I collapsed on the floor. I’m like, ‘you guys need to give me more than two weeks.’ I was about to cough, my throat was burning. I didn’t post for five days after, I was in bed. I didn’t get hurt or anything. I was so exhausted, I forgot how exhausting the road was. And I was there for one day, I mean, rehearsals and they have to tell you what number you are, it’s a little different now. And I didn’t know many people backstage, of course, Torrie Wilson was there, Mickie James, Nattie Neidhart, like, the people that I knew. And the crew, the same guys, the same camera guys.”