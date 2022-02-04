Keith Lee/AEW note

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee is rumored to be headed to AEW.

As we’ve noted, Lee officially became a free agent from WWE on Wednesday as his 90-day non-compete clause expired. Now a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that Lee may have already decided on his future.

It was noted that Lee has been talked about for a spot in AEW, and he may have already agreed to a contract.

There’s no word on if Lee is planning a run on the indies, but he did like a tweet from Beyond Championship Wrestling this week. The promotion, based out of Melrose, Massachusetts, responded to Lee’s tweet on being a free agent, and invited him back.

“Come back to Melrose and be the Beyond Championship Wrestling Champion,” they wrote.

Lee wrestled for Beyond in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and had matches with names like Riddle, Donovan Dijak (aka T-BAR), Josh Briggs, Chris Jero, Joey Janela, Jeff Cobb, Brian Cage, and others. His final match was a loss to his current fiancée, Mia Yim, at Beyond All Day on May 27, 2018, which you can watch below.

We noted earlier this week at this link how Lee used a Star Wars reference in reacting to his free agency.

Stay tuned for more on Lee’s status. Below is the tweet he liked from Beyond: