Keith Lee on becoming a free agent

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee says his chains are now broken.

Lee officially became a free agent from his WWE contract this week as his 90-day non-compete expired today. WWE released Lee back on November 4 due to budget cuts, along with other wrestlers who had 90-day non-competes – Mia Yim, Karrion Kross, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Oney Lorcan, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, and Eva Marie. They are all free agents now.

Lee took to Twitter today and reacted to the non-compete expiring, with what appears to be a version of The Code of The Sith from Star Wars lore.

“Through Victory… My Chains are Broken. Time…. has freed me. And now… the Force shall guide me,” he wrote.

There’s no word on if Lee is talking with AEW, NJPW or Impact Wrestling, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Lee’s full tweet below: