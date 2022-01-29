Wrestler of the year

Jan 29, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

2021 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Wrestler of the year?

Roman Reigns (32%, 231 Votes)
Bryan Danielson (22%, 158 Votes)
Kenny Omega (17%, 122 Votes)
Adam Page (8%, 57 Votes)
AJ Styles (4%, 31 Votes)
Big E (4%, 30 Votes)
Moose (4%, 26 Votes)
Bobby Lashley (4%, 26 Votes)
Drew McIntyre (3%, 20 Votes)
Seth Rollins (2%, 14 Votes)

Total Voters: 715

past winners…

2020: Drew McIntyre
2019: Chris Jericho
2018: Kenny Omega
2017: AJ Styles
2016: AJ Styles
2015: Shinsuke Nakamura
2014: Brock Lesnar

