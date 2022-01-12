Tony Schiavone extends AEW deal

Fans will be hearing a lot more of AEW announcer Tony Schiavone as he revealed on his podcast What Happened When that he has extended his deal.

His extended AEW contract will now run until 2024 after initially signing a deal in August 2019. He also serves as a senior producer at AEW shows.

Schiavone, synonymous for his work with WCW where he spent 11 years doing commentary, came to AEW from Major League Wrestling where he was doing commentary for the promotion after an absence from professional wrestling for 16 years.

It’s believed that WWE also made a play for him before he signed for AEW but the Virginia native opted to go with the upstart promotion instead. He worked for WWE between 1989 and 1990.