Drew McIntyre leads WWE roster in most matches in 2021

2021 was the year of Drew McIntyre as the Scottish Warrior led the WWE chart with the most matches for this year according to data collected by CageMatch.net.

The former two-time WWE champion had 99 matches across Raw, Smackdown, pay-per-views, and non-televised live events, winning 75 of them for the highest percentage of wins among the roster as well.

Jey Uso, with 83 matches, and Bianca Belair, with 82 matches, were second and third while Riddle and Charlotte Flair wrapped up the top five with 81 and 80 matches respectively.

Finalizing the top 10, WWE champion Big E is in sixth place with 77 matches, Jimmy Uso is at 74 matches and seventh, AJ Styles in eighth with 71 matches, Bobby Lashley in ninth with 70 matches, and Sheamus with 66 matches in tenth.