B-Fab gave insight into WWE contracts. She believes they are more like agreements than actual deals due to the fact WWE can terminate them whenever they like.

“It’s a sad situation because I don’t even know if you could call it a contract. Most contracts have to be worked through until they’re finished,” she said. “So with them being able to terminate whenever, it’s more in the lines of an agreement these days. If you want to live your life, you can’t put your life onto this agreement because they can change whenever they want.

“So it’s kind of hard for you to do life and plan for you when you don’t know what could happen from day-to-day. It’s not as secure, it’s a very scary situation to put yourself in,” she claimed. “If you’re putting your all into that and you really want that, just like all of us, me included. It’s very difficult to say if it’s even worth it.”

B-Fab also admitted she would return to the company if the opportunity presented itself