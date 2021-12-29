Adam Cole wants Johnny Gargano to join AEW

In a recent interview on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, AEW star Adam Cole discussed how he wants to see former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano come o AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Adam Cole on Johnny Gargano: “I will always mention Johnny Gargano as one of my favorite opponents of all time. We had a series of matches in NXT that, to this day, I’m incredibly proud of. Another fanatic human being, across the board. Johnny is a guy I would really love to see in AEW. Who knows as the wrestling landscape continues to change and evolve.”

Cole on keeping in touch with Gargano: “Me and Johnny chat, but more so about real-life stuff. I haven’t pressed him too hard about what he wants to do. He has a baby on the way, which is really exciting. I know he’s super focused on that, which is cool. I love Johnny to death. I think it would be amazing if he ended up in AEW.”

Johnny Gargano is currently a free agent in wrestling after his latest WWE NXT deal expired earlier this month.