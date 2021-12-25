Tay Conti: “My personal life is no ones business”

Dec 25, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Tay Conti releasing a statement on online rumors:

“Hi Friends, I had to take some time off social media because I was reading some unnecessary comments. My personal life is no ones business and no one has the right to create false rumors and harrass me for something that wasn’t my fault. When I look at the mirror, I’m happy to see who I am and I’m proud of myself. If you like my career, great you can stay but if you don’t, just leave. One thing is for sure: HATERS WILL NOT TAKE MY HAPPINESS AWAY. I’m living my best life and bringing happiness to the people that enjoy my work. For those who shared love, I can’t THANK YOU enough.. know that I do appreciate and love y’all, I’ll keep going no matter what 4. Now let’s fucking go be I need to workout, period. – Tay Conti”

Post Category: News, Opinions     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. peter allen says:
    December 27, 2021 at 9:23 am

    good for you i agree 100 % with you

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Leva Bates

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal